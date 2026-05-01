Hunter Dobbins News: Optioned after spot start
The Cardinals optioned Dobbins to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Dobbins made a spot start Thursday in Pittsburgh, starting strong before losing the strike zone. He finished with three runs allowed on two hits and five walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 frames. The Cardinals are likely to need Dobbins to make several more starts this season, but the club will shift back to a traditional five-man rotation for now.
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