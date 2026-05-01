Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins News: Optioned after spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Dobbins to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Dobbins made a spot start Thursday in Pittsburgh, starting strong before losing the strike zone. He finished with three runs allowed on two hits and five walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 frames. The Cardinals are likely to need Dobbins to make several more starts this season, but the club will shift back to a traditional five-man rotation for now.

Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
57 days ago