Hunter Dobbins News: Optioned to minors camp

The Red Sox optioned Dobbins to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Added to the 40-man roster this offseason, Dobbins allowed three runs (two earned) with a 3:1 K:BB over four innings during Grapefruit League play. The 25-year-old finished the 2024 season at Triple-A Worcester and will head back there to start the 2025 campaign as part of Boston's rotation depth.