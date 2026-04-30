Hunter Dobbins News: Ready for season, team debut

The Cardinals activated Dobbins (knee) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Dobbins will start Thursday's game in Pittsburgh as the Cardinals shift to a temporary six-man rotation amidst a 17-day stretch with no off days. He'll be making his team and 2026 big-league debut after posting a 4.37 ERA and 19:9 K:BB over 22.2 innings in five rehab starts with Triple-A Memphis. Dobbins -- who was acquired from the Red Sox over the offseason -- is coming back from ACL surgery, which he underwent last July. He got his pitch count up to as high as 91 on his rehab assignment, so Dobbins should be capable of handling a full workload Thursday.