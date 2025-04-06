Hunter Dobbins News: Recalled ahead of MLB debut

The Red Sox recalled Dobbins from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Dobbins has been designated as the team's 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, so he'll presumably head back to Worcester after the twin bill is completed. The Red Sox haven't clarified what Dobbins' role will look like Sunday, as Sean Newcomb is starting the first game of the doubleheader, while Richard Fitts could be available to take the hill for Game 2. If Fitts ends up starting, Dobbins could be option out of the bullpen for both games.