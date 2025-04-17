Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins News: Set for Friday start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Dobbins will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester to start Friday's game against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had indicated previously that Dobbins was the likely choice, and that is indeed the direction the team will go in. Dobbins was charged with two runs over five innings in his major-league debut versus the Cardinals earlier this month. With Brayan Bello (shoulder) due back next week, this will be a spot start for Dobbins.

Hunter Dobbins
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now