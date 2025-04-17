Hunter Dobbins News: Set for Friday start

Dobbins will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester to start Friday's game against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had indicated previously that Dobbins was the likely choice, and that is indeed the direction the team will go in. Dobbins was charged with two runs over five innings in his major-league debut versus the Cardinals earlier this month. With Brayan Bello (shoulder) due back next week, this will be a spot start for Dobbins.