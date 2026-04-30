Hunter Dobbins News: Signs of rust in team debut

Dobbins didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Dobbins wasn't sharp in both his Cardinals and season debut following knee surgery last year, tying a career worst in free passes and firing only 41 of his 79 pitches for strikes. St. Louis is working with a six-man rotation for the time being due to a lack of off days, so the 26-year-old right-hander might only be staying in the major leagues temporarily. That said, Dobbins appears likely to get at least one more turn through the rotation next week against the division-rival Brewers.