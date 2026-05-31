Hunter Dobbins News: Snags save in long-relief outing

Dobbins allowed one run on four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 3.2 innings to earn the save in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Dobbins was called up from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day. While it was initially a possibility that he'd join the Cardinals' rotation, this long-relief outing, which saw him throw 41 of 61 pitches for strikes, will likely prevent him from making a start any time soon. Dobbins has given up four runs with an 8:5 K:BB over eight innings in two major-league appearances this season. He's sporting a 3.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 44.2 innings as a starter for Memphis. At this time, it's unclear if Dobbins will remain in the majors -- he'll likely be unavailable for a few days, but he was able to give all of the Cardinals' other relievers a day off Sunday.