Hunter Dobbins News: Ticketed for majors

Dobbins will be called up to the majors on Sunday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

The exact circumstances of the promotion are unclear, as Boston is set to play a doubleheader against the Cardinals and will have the benefit of a 27th player as a result. Dobbins has worked exclusively as a starter throughout his pro career, so he could be in line to start either of the two games or be available as depth out of the bullpen. He has made five career appearances with Triple-A Worcester and maintained a 4.07 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 24.1 frames.