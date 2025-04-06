Hunter Dobbins News: Victorious in debut

Dobbins (1-0) allowed two runs on eight hits over five innings in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis. He struck out five and earned a win.

Dobbins gave up an RBI double to Brendan Donovan in the first inning and an RBI single to Masyn Winn in the fourth. Overall, Dobbins was able to keep damage limited and Boston put up 18 runs for an easy win. He threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes and forced 14 whiffs in his MLB debut, including six with his curveball. Dobbins will likely head back to Triple-A Worcester but could be used as a spot-starter again throughout the season.