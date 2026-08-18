Hunter Feduccia headshot

Hunter Feduccia Injury: Leaves game with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Feduccia exited Tuesday night's game against the Rockies in the seventh inning with an illness, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

After Troy Johnston struck out to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, Feduccia started vomiting and ran off the field and down the tunnel into the clubhouse. Ben Rortvedt came on to replace him behind the plate. Prior to leaving, Feduccia went 0-for-1 at the plate with a pair of walks and one run scored.

Hunter Feduccia
Los Angeles Dodgers
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