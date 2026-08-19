Hunter Feduccia Injury: Remaining out Wednesday
Feduccia isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Feduccia left Tuesday's game in the seventh inning due to an illness, and the Dodgers will give him another day to recover while Ben Rortvedt starts behind the plate Wednesday.
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