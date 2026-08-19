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Hunter Feduccia Injury: Remaining out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Feduccia isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Feduccia left Tuesday's game in the seventh inning due to an illness, and the Dodgers will give him another day to recover while Ben Rortvedt starts behind the plate Wednesday.

Hunter Feduccia
Los Angeles Dodgers
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