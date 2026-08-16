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Hunter Feduccia News: Bound for bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Feduccia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Feduccia will head to the bench for the series finale after he started behind the plate in both of the previous two contests. Ben Rortvedt will check in at catcher Sunday and form a battery with starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Hunter Feduccia
Los Angeles Dodgers
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