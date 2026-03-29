Hunter Feduccia headshot

Hunter Feduccia News: Making second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Feduccia will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Feduccia was excluded from the Rays' Opening Day lineup while southpaw Matthew Liberatore started for the opposition, but the 28-year-old backstop will draw a second straight start Sunday while the Cardinals send another lefty to the hill. Though the Rays aren't likely to go with a strict platoon at catcher, Feduccia's left-handedness might be enough to give him the edge over the right-handed-hitting Nick Fortes in playing time versus right-handed pitching.

Hunter Feduccia
Tampa Bay Rays
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