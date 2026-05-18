Hunter Feduccia News: On bench versus lefty

Feduccia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Feduccia will hit the bench for the second day in a row, but he had started in three of the Rays' previous four matchups versus right-handed pitchers. Nick Fortes will get the nod at catcher Monday against Orioles southpaw Trevor Rogers as the Rays run a loose platoon behind the plate.