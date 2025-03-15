Hunter Feduccia News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Feduccia to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Feduccia remains with the club in Japan on the 31-man travel roster but has officially been removed from the major-league roster. The 27-year-old made his big-league debut down the stretch last year and went 4-for-12 in five games, but he isn't likely to see much action in 2025 if Will Smith and Austin Barnes stay healthy.
