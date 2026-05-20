Hunter Feduccia News: Pops first homer
Feduccia 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Orioles.
The backstop took Shane Baz deep in the second inning, Tampa Bay's only offense until they erupted for four runs in the eighth to steal a win. It was Feduccia's first long ball of the year, and he's slashing .278/.365/.370 through 54 plate appearances on the season as he makes a push to take over the top catching job with the Rays.
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