Hunter Feduccia News: Taking seat Wednesday
Feduccia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After making three consecutive starts behind the dish while going 0-for-5 with two walks in those contests, Feduccia will be rested as the Rays conclude their series against the Tigers with a day game. Nick Fortes will handle the catching duties for Tampa Bay.
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