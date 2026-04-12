Hunter Gaddis headshot

Hunter Gaddis Injury: Activation imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 1:09pm

Gaddis (forearm) recently returned from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus and joined the Guardians for their road trip in Atlanta, signaling that he could soon be activated from the 15-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Gaddis made five appearances during his assignment with Columbus, covering 4.1 innings while allowing five earned runs on six hits and three walks. If the Guardians opt not to activate Gaddis this weekend, he could return to action during the team's three-game road series in St. Louis that begins Monday.

Hunter Gaddis
Cleveland Guardians
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