Hunter Gaddis Injury: Lands on injured list
The Guardians placed Gaddis (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Gaddis has been dealing with forearm tightness during spring training and won't be available to begin the season. The right-hander was able to see game action at the end of camp and should be able to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon.
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