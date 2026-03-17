Hunter Gaddis Injury: Live BP session scheduled
Gaddis (forearm) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Gaddis has thrown two bullpen sessions and is now ready for the next step. The right-hander experienced tightness in his forearm earlier in camp and is working his way back to be a high-leverage reliever and setup for closer Cade Smith.
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