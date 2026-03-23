Hunter Gaddis Injury: Pitching in spring game Tuesday
Gaddis (forearm) will pitch in his second minor-league spring training game Tuesday, Guardians Prospective reports.
Gaddis will begin the 2026 season on the injured list due to right forearm tightness, but he continues to make promising strides in his recovery. If all goes according to plan, he could be looking at a minimum stay on the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Gaddis See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings33 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups211 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League221 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Remaining Schedule Advantages230 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups232 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Gaddis See More