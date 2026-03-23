Hunter Gaddis headshot

Hunter Gaddis Injury: Pitching in spring game Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Gaddis (forearm) will pitch in his second minor-league spring training game Tuesday, Guardians Prospective reports.

Gaddis will begin the 2026 season on the injured list due to right forearm tightness, but he continues to make promising strides in his recovery. If all goes according to plan, he could be looking at a minimum stay on the IL.

Hunter Gaddis
Cleveland Guardians
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