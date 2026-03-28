Hunter Gaddis Injury: Scoreless frame in rehab outing
Gaddis (forearm) allowed one walk while striking out one batter in a scoreless inning in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Gaddis opened the regular season on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain that cropped up in early March. He got some games under his belt toward the tail end of spring training, and the 27-year-old right-hander could be back in the majors by mid-April depending on how his rehab assignment goes. Across 73 regular-season games in 2025, Gaddis posted a 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, three saves (in seven attempts) and a 73:21 K:BB across 66.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Gaddis See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings38 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups216 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League226 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Remaining Schedule Advantages235 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups237 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Gaddis See More