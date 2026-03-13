Hunter Gaddis headshot

Hunter Gaddis Injury: Throws off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 5:14am

Gaddis (forearm) threw off a mound Thursday, MLB.com reports.

The report described it as a "touch‑and‑feel" session -- a low‑intensity mound workout that emphasizes mechanics over velocity. It's typically an intermediary step between flat‑ground throwing and a full bullpen, helping a pitcher transition back toward facing live hitters.

Hunter Gaddis
Cleveland Guardians
