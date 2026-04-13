Hunter Gaddis News: Back from injured list
The Guardians activated Gaddis (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Gaddis allowed five runs over 4.1 rehab innings with Triple-A Columbus, but the Guardians believe he's ready to help their bullpen despite those results. Though he filled a high-leverage role for Cleveland in 2025, Gaddis could be eased into such situations initially this season.
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