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Hunter Gaddis News: Notches first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 4:46pm

Gaddis picked up the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Cade Smith unavailable Thursday, it was Gaddis who was called upon to close out a two-run lead in the ninth. The right-hander worked around a two-out single to finish off Cleveland's four-game sweep of the Tigers while locking down his first save this season. Gaddis was shaky early in the season following a stint on the IL with forearm tightness, but he's turned things around of late, allowing just one run on five hits in his last seven appearances (6.1 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 5.25 with a 1.75 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 12 innings this year.

Hunter Gaddis
Cleveland Guardians
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