Hunter Gaddis News: Takes loss, blown save Monday

Gaddis (0-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Monday against the Rays, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in one-third of an inning.

After recorded the final out of the seventh inning, Gaddis served up a game-tying home run to Jonathan Aranda was then unable to retire a batter in the eighth frame. The 28-year-old right-hander is off to a rocky start following a delayed start to the season due to forearm tightness, logging a 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB over 5.1 innings as a setup man for the Guardians.