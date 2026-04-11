Hunter Goodman Injury: Appears as pinch hitter
Goodman (finger) went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Padres.
Goodman was out of Friday's lineup due to a cut on his finger, but he managed to enter the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter. He delivered an RBI single and came around to score two batters later. It's unclear whether Goodman will re-enter the lineup Saturday, but his availability suggests his absence won't be long-term.
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