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Hunter Goodman Injury: Appears as pinch hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Goodman (finger) went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Padres.

Goodman was out of Friday's lineup due to a cut on his finger, but he managed to enter the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter. He delivered an RBI single and came around to score two batters later. It's unclear whether Goodman will re-enter the lineup Saturday, but his availability suggests his absence won't be long-term.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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