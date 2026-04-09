Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman Injury: Dealing with middle finger injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Goodman suffered a right middle finger laceration during Thursday night's contest against San Diego, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Goodman took a fastball off his right hand while batting in the top of the sixth inning, and he now has an official diagnosis. The catcher's status will likely be updated ahead of Friday's second contest of the Rockies' four-game set in San Diego.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
14 days ago