Hunter Goodman Injury: Dealing with middle finger injury
Goodman suffered a right middle finger laceration during Thursday night's contest against San Diego, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Goodman took a fastball off his right hand while batting in the top of the sixth inning, and he now has an official diagnosis. The catcher's status will likely be updated ahead of Friday's second contest of the Rockies' four-game set in San Diego.
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