Hunter Goodman Injury: Exits early after HBP
Goodman (finger) exited Thursday's contest against the Padres in sixth inning after being hit by a pitch, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Goodman was struck in the hand by a 95.1 mph fastball from San Diego's starter Randy Vasquez to open the top of the sixth inning. The catcher tried to finish the frame, but he was ultimately removed from the contest with one out in the inning. Goodman's finger was bleeding at the time of his removal, and more information on his status will likely be provided in the near future. In the meantime, Brett Sullivan has taken over behind the plate against the Padres.
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