Hunter Goodman Injury: Missing third consecutive game
Goodman (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
After being scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 7-1 loss due to left shoulder inflammation, Goodman will wind up missing a third straight start on account of the injury. The Rockies will go with Brett Sullivan behind the plate Sunday in place of Goodman, who is being viewed as day-to-day heading into the team's three-game series with the Dodgers that begins Monday.
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