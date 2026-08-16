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Hunter Goodman Injury: Missing third consecutive game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 10:34am

Goodman (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After being scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 7-1 loss due to left shoulder inflammation, Goodman will wind up missing a third straight start on account of the injury. The Rockies will go with Brett Sullivan behind the plate Sunday in place of Goodman, who is being viewed as day-to-day heading into the team's three-game series with the Dodgers that begins Monday.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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