Hunter Goodman Injury: Out with shoulder strain

The Rockies placed Goodman on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 15, due to a left shoulder strain.

The 26-year-old hasn't seen the field since Wednesday due to shoulder inflammation and will be sidelined for at least another week after being diagnosed with a strain. Brett Sullivan has been operating as Colorado's primary backstop with Goodman banged up, and Braxton Fulford was called up Tuesday to fill the backup job.