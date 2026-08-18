Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman Injury: Out with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 2:22pm

The Rockies placed Goodman on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 15, due to a left shoulder strain.

The 26-year-old hasn't seen the field since Wednesday due to shoulder inflammation and will be sidelined for at least another week after being diagnosed with a strain. Brett Sullivan has been operating as Colorado's primary backstop with Goodman banged up, and Braxton Fulford was called up Tuesday to fill the backup job.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Barometer: Underappreciated Young Breakout Hitters
MLB
MLB Barometer: Underappreciated Young Breakout Hitters
Author Image
Dan Marcus
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago