Hunter Goodman Injury: Out with shoulder strain
The Rockies placed Goodman on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 15, due to a left shoulder strain.
The 26-year-old hasn't seen the field since Wednesday due to shoulder inflammation and will be sidelined for at least another week after being diagnosed with a strain. Brett Sullivan has been operating as Colorado's primary backstop with Goodman banged up, and Braxton Fulford was called up Tuesday to fill the backup job.
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