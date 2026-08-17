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Hunter Goodman Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Goodman was scratched from Monday's lineup versus the Dodgers due to left shoulder inflammation, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Goodman had been slated to return from a three-game absence, but instead the Rockies have decided to hold him out for a fourth consecutive contest. There's no indication that he's suffered a setback, so consider Goodman day-to-day. Brett Sullivan will do the catching for Colorado on Monday.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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