Hunter Goodman Injury: Scratched from lineup

Goodman was scratched from Monday's lineup versus the Dodgers due to left shoulder inflammation, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Goodman had been slated to return from a three-game absence, but instead the Rockies have decided to hold him out for a fourth consecutive contest. There's no indication that he's suffered a setback, so consider Goodman day-to-day. Brett Sullivan will do the catching for Colorado on Monday.