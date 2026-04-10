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Hunter Goodman Injury: Sitting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 4:58am

Goodman (finger) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

Goodman suffered a right middle finger laceration during Thursday's loss, and his injury will officially cost him a start. Brett Sullivan will handle catching duties Friday and bat eighth; meanwhile, Goodman can be considered day-to-day for now.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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