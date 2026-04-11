Hunter Goodman News: Back in lineup
Goodman (finger) will serve as Colorado's designated hitter and bat fourth against the Padres on Saturday.
Goodman didn't start Friday's contest due to a cut on his finger, but he made a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning that resulted in an RBI single, and he eventually came around to score. He'll return to the lineup Saturday as a DH, keeping Brett Sullivan behind the plate for the time being. Goodman is slashing .255/.340/.404 with two homers, five RBI and 10 runs scored through his first 14 games.
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