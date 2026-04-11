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Hunter Goodman News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Goodman (finger) will serve as Colorado's designated hitter and bat fourth against the Padres on Saturday.

Goodman didn't start Friday's contest due to a cut on his finger, but he made a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning that resulted in an RBI single, and he eventually came around to score. He'll return to the lineup Saturday as a DH, keeping Brett Sullivan behind the plate for the time being. Goodman is slashing .255/.340/.404 with two homers, five RBI and 10 runs scored through his first 14 games.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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