Hunter Goodman News: Belts 13th homer in comeback win

Goodman went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run homer and one walk in Friday's 8-6 win over the Giants.

With the Rockies trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Goodman came up with two on and swatted a towering three-run homer to tie the game off Giants closer Caleb Kilian. It was Goodman's 13th homer of the season and second in his last three games after he snapped a nine-game drought without a long ball. Goodman doesn't hit for average, but he swings hard and hits the ball hard when he does make contact. He entered Friday in the first percentile in chase rate (44.2 percent) and second percentile in strikeout rate (35.2 percent). On the year, Goodman is slashing .244/.307/.487 with 13 home runs, 23 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 14:75 BB:K across 215 trips to the plate.