Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Belts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Goodman brought Colorado to within two runs with his two-run blast to center field in the seventh inning, but that was the final time either team crossed the plate. The third-year catcher began the season on a strong foot with a .368 average and two homers over his first five games, but he tailed off after that -- Monday's long ball snapped an eight-game homerless streak during which he went just 2-for-24 at the plate. Goodman's big power makes him an attractive fantasy target though, and he's seeing plenty of action as Colorado's primary backstop this season.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now