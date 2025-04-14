Hunter Goodman News: Belts homer in loss
Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.
Goodman brought Colorado to within two runs with his two-run blast to center field in the seventh inning, but that was the final time either team crossed the plate. The third-year catcher began the season on a strong foot with a .368 average and two homers over his first five games, but he tailed off after that -- Monday's long ball snapped an eight-game homerless streak during which he went just 2-for-24 at the plate. Goodman's big power makes him an attractive fantasy target though, and he's seeing plenty of action as Colorado's primary backstop this season.
