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Hunter Goodman News: Big day in Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Goodman went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Phillies.

The slugging backstop took Jesus Luzardo deep in the fourth inning as the first seven Colorado batters reached base in the frame. Goodman's long ball was his 10th of the season, and through 35 games he's slashing .254/.324/.530 with 17 RBI and 25 runs, numbers that surprisingly haven't been bolstered by much production at home yet -- eight of his 10 homers have come on the road, and his OPS at Coors Field so far in 2026 is a meager .656, compared to a 1.020 mark closer to sea level.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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