Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Big game in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Goodman went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and three runs scored Wednesday against the Astros.

Goodman reached base three times for the second time this season, with the highlight being a solo home run in the fourth inning. He's had a slow start to the 2026 campaign, with the long ball being only his third extra-base hit and second homer across 49 plate appearances. Goodman is also striking out at a 34.7 percent clip, though he has scored nine runs across 12 contests.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
13 days ago