Hunter Goodman News: Big game in blowout win

Goodman went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and three runs scored Wednesday against the Astros.

Goodman reached base three times for the second time this season, with the highlight being a solo home run in the fourth inning. He's had a slow start to the 2026 campaign, with the long ball being only his third extra-base hit and second homer across 49 plate appearances. Goodman is also striking out at a 34.7 percent clip, though he has scored nine runs across 12 contests.