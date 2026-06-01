Hunter Goodman News: Blasts key homer in win
Goodman went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's 9-8 win over the Angels.
Goodman's lone hit was a pivotal one, as he unloaded on a hanging slider for a 112.9 mph, three-run homer to cap a five-run eighth inning. The catcher has now gone deep three times across his past six games. Overall, he's hitting .238 with a .785 OPS, 14 homers, nine doubles, 26 RBI, 35 runs and three stolen bases through 55 contests.
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