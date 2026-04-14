Hunter Goodman News: Blasts two homers in loss

Goodman went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's loss against the Astros.

Goodman provided Colorado's biggest offensive spark, as he opened the scoring with a solo shot off Colton Gordon in the first inning, then led off the fifth with another homer to left-center to cut into Houston's lead. It was the sixth multi-homer game of the 26-year-old's career and his first since July 1 of last year. Goodman has now recorded a hit in six of his last nine games and is batting .296 with three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored over that stretch.