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Hunter Goodman News: Blasts two homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:47pm

Goodman went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's loss against the Astros.

Goodman provided Colorado's biggest offensive spark, as he opened the scoring with a solo shot off Colton Gordon in the first inning, then led off the fifth with another homer to left-center to cut into Houston's lead. It was the sixth multi-homer game of the 26-year-old's career and his first since July 1 of last year. Goodman has now recorded a hit in six of his last nine games and is batting .296 with three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored over that stretch.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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