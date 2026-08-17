Hunter Goodman News: Checking back into lineup Monday

Goodman (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Goodman has been cleared to resume his usual duties behind plate following a three-game absence due to left shoulder inflammation. While the Rockies could look to build in an off day for Goodman during their six-game week at Coors Field, fantasy managers should have no hesitation about keeping the two-time All-Star catcher active now that he's been confirmed to start in the series opener with the Dodgers.