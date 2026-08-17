Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Checking back into lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Goodman (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Goodman has been cleared to resume his usual duties behind plate following a three-game absence due to left shoulder inflammation. While the Rockies could look to build in an off day for Goodman during their six-game week at Coors Field, fantasy managers should have no hesitation about keeping the two-time All-Star catcher active now that he's been confirmed to start in the series opener with the Dodgers.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Barometer: Underappreciated Young Breakout Hitters
MLB
MLB Barometer: Underappreciated Young Breakout Hitters
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago