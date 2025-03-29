Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Consecutive starts behind plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Goodman went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Rays.

Goodman played his way onto the Colorado roster during spring training, though it appears he also wrestled the starting catcher role away from Jacob Stallings. Goodman has started each of the Rockies' first two games, hitting sixth both times. He's gone 3-for-8 with a pair of doubles.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now