Hunter Goodman News: Draws Opening Day start

Goodman is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Friday's opener against the Rays.

Goodman had a fantastic Cactus League showing, finishing with a 1.322 OPS with three home runs and a 4:4 K:BB and the Rockies are rewarding him with a start behind the plate over Jacob Stallings. The two catchers will likely split reps at catcher fairly evenly, but Goodman's fantasy ceiling is much higher.