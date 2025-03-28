Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Draws Opening Day start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Goodman is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Friday's opener against the Rays.

Goodman had a fantastic Cactus League showing, finishing with a 1.322 OPS with three home runs and a 4:4 K:BB and the Rockies are rewarding him with a start behind the plate over Jacob Stallings. The two catchers will likely split reps at catcher fairly evenly, but Goodman's fantasy ceiling is much higher.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now