Hunter Goodman News: Drives in five runs

Goodman went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a triple, a double, five RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

Goodman got his day started with a three-run blast in the opening frame. He followed that up with a two-run triple in the third and a double in the seventh, leaving him only a single shy of hitting for the cycle. Since April 25, Goodman is hitting .349/.373/.556 with two homers, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored. He's maintained an aggressive approach at the plate, as it's been 63 plate appearances since his last walk, but he's been one of the few bright spots for this dismal Rockies team and has been produced solid numbers both in Denver and on the road this year.