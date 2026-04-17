Hunter Goodman News: Exiting starting lineup
Goodman is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest against the Dodgers.
Goodman started each of the final five games during the Rockies' road trip, so he will receive some well-earned rest as the team returns to Coors Field to begin a homestand. Brett Sullivan will do the catching and bat sixth for Colorado.
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