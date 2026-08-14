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Hunter Goodman News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Goodman is not in the lineup for Friday's game in San Francisco.

Goodman will receive a day of rest after starting each of the previous six contests. Brett Sullivan will do the catching for the Rockies in Friday's series opener.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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