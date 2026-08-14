Hunter Goodman News: Exiting starting nine
Goodman is not in the lineup for Friday's game in San Francisco.
Goodman will receive a day of rest after starting each of the previous six contests. Brett Sullivan will do the catching for the Rockies in Friday's series opener.
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