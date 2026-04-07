Hunter Goodman News: First day off Tuesday
Goodman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
It's the first day off this season for Goodman, who has scuffled in the early going with a .621 OPS and 39.5 percent strikeout rate. Brett Sullivan will start at catcher and bat eighth for the Rockies while Goodman rests.
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