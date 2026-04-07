Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: First day off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Goodman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

It's the first day off this season for Goodman, who has scuffled in the early going with a .621 OPS and 39.5 percent strikeout rate. Brett Sullivan will start at catcher and bat eighth for the Rockies while Goodman rests.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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