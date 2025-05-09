Hunter Goodman News: First three-hit attack in loss

Goodman went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-9 loss to the Padres.

It was the third time this season that Goodman ripped multiple extra-base hits, and Friday marked his first three-hit attack of the year. The 25-year-old catcher has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 outings, during which he's batting .318 (14-for-44) with eight RBI and four runs scored. Whether it be behind the plate or as the designated hitter, Goodman has settled into an everyday role to begin 2025. His .277 batting average on the season ranks third among qualifying catchers in the major leagues.