Hunter Goodman News: Goes yard in return from IL

Goodman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day after recovering from a shoulder injury, Goodman quickly proved he was healthy by launching an Andrew Alvarez fastball into the left-field seats to lead off the fourth inning. It was the 35th homer of the season for the slugging backstop, and in 24 games since the All-Star break he sports a .237/.295/.575 slash line with eight long balls, 11 runs and 19 RBI.