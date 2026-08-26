Hunter Goodman News: Goes yard in return from IL
Goodman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.
Activated from the IL earlier in the day after recovering from a shoulder injury, Goodman quickly proved he was healthy by launching an Andrew Alvarez fastball into the left-field seats to lead off the fourth inning. It was the 35th homer of the season for the slugging backstop, and in 24 games since the All-Star break he sports a .237/.295/.575 slash line with eight long balls, 11 runs and 19 RBI.
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