Hunter Goodman News: Grabbing day off Wednesday
Goodman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rangers.
It's an afternoon game in Colorado, so Goodman will get some rest after starting each of the last six contests. The Rockies will go with Brett Sullivan at catcher and in the No. 9 spot in the batting order.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 182 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More