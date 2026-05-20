Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Grabbing day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Goodman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rangers.

It's an afternoon game in Colorado, so Goodman will get some rest after starting each of the last six contests. The Rockies will go with Brett Sullivan at catcher and in the No. 9 spot in the batting order.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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